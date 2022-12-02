Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: Any news?

What are the chances that we hear something more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 over the course of the month? It goes without saying that we’d love to see it … but that doesn’t mean that we will. This is just one of those shows that ended off in such a way that you know that crazy stuff is coming. Tony Danza has a big role to play, there are serious trust issues with Kanan and Raq, and we’ve got a pretty fascinating journey for Jukebox around the corner.

Unfortunately, there’s one word that we would use right now to describe the journey to season 3: Patience. We’re going to need a LOT of it, so buckle up and be prepared.

The first thing worth noting is that we’re almost certain not to get any premiere date news in the future. Even though the show kicked off filming months ago, this is not anywhere close to being high on the Starz priority list. Instead, the main focus for the next few months is going to be Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, BMF, and then a number of non-50 Cent shows like Heels, Hightown, and some others that don’t have a premiere date as of yet.

As of right now, the earliest that we’ll see MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, and the rest of the cast back is next summer, though it could also be the fall. One of the things we have to be aware of right now is the fact that everything could shift and change based on how Starz structures the dates for some of their other shows. At least we know that Raising Kanan will be ready to air no matter when the network wants it, as they’ve done a good job keeping things stable here, even with the challenges of the global health crisis.

If there is anything we hear on the show this month, odds are it’ll be tied to casting.

