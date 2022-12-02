Magnum PI season 5: A week of hard work … and also snow?

If you are like us, then of course you are over the moon about the impending arrival of Magnum PI season 5. In just two and a half months, the show is back! We are going to have a chance to see new adventures for Magnum and Higgins as they work to help their clients … and also work to potentially define their relationship. We’re still waiting for the aftermath of that kiss!

(Remember our previous take here on a potential romance: There’s plenty of room to show the two dating and also keep the core of the show intact insofar as its tone and style. These aren’t mutually exclusive things.)

Anyhow, there are a few exciting things to get into today when it comes to filming — so where do we start? How about with this incredible message, courtesy of the writers’ room on Twitter:

This week we’ve been shooting scenes from 4 different episodes at once on the same day (not unusual for us). Beginning next week we will be prepping 3 different episodes at the same time. We also shoot our eps in 6.5 days. Hardest working crew in show business.

One of these episodes is being directed by star Jay Hernandez, and is the penultimate one of season 5. With the pace the show is currently on, there’s a chance that filming could be wrapped on season 5 before the holidays (though nothing is guaranteed there).

In other news…

Did you know that the producers are creating a winter wonderland for a scene? Snow, or at least fake snow, has been laid out at a location in Hawaii — suggesting that some characters may be traveling for an upcoming episode. This should prove to be a pretty fun storyline — maybe it’s a chance for some more backstory? These are the fun little nuggets that we’re left to speculate on for a rather long time.

Remember, season 5 is poised to premiere on NBC when we get around to Sunday, February 19. You can read some other coverage over here.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







