Happy Valley season 3 premiere date, new details emerge

Over five years following its second season coming on the air, Happy Valley season 3 is right around the corner! The BBC One police drama from Sally Wainwright is slated to air on the network on New Year’s Day at 9:00 p.m. local time. (For those of you wanting a U.S. release date, we know that will be coming to AMC+ and Acorn TV, but there is no firm confirmation on anything as of yet.)

Sarah Lancashire is returning to the series in her familiar role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood, and we tend to imagine that a few other familiar faces will emerge here and there. This is a dark, intense series about darkness and humanity, and we tend to think these themes will be echoed once more here in a totally new way.

Want to learn more about what makes this particular chapter stand out? Then go ahead and read the full synopsis now:

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce [James Norton]. Her grandson, Ryan [Rhys Connah], is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare [Siobhan Finneran] caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.

This season is slated to run for six episodes, and don’t expect the world to be anywhere close to what it was by the time we reach the end.

