The Peripheral season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big season 1 finale today on Prime Video, will The Peripheral season 2 happen? We’re, of course, hoping for it already.

However, for the time being we can’t say that anything is definite. The folks at the streaming service have not confirmed anything, and there is a reasonably good chance that they will not for some time. Prime Video is not the sort to rush things, and there are a number of components they will look at before making a firm decision.

The most important metric for a show like this is obviously going to be viewership, though that’s also a frustrating one on the outside looking in. As so many of you are probably aware at this point, the corporate overlords at Amazon aren’t so keen to release viewership data for any of their shows. They view everything internally, and then make a decision based on the relationship between total viewership and also the actual budget. That is where a part of the challenge comes for The Peripheral, which is a super-ambitious series with big names and a lot of intricate work behind the scenes. In summary, it’s not cheap.

One of the reasons we absolutely do want more of this show is simply for executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to get closure on one of their productions; remember that HBO recently canceled Westworld, rather than allowing them to have the season 5 everyone previously hoped for. Speaking to the Radio Times, Joy did note that she would like to do more of The Peripheral if called upon:

“I would love to have season 2 and season 3 and all the seasons in the world to explore this amazing, amazing novel … I know we’ve already started brainstorming about season two in the hopes that we get a season two, and the world only gets more vast and complicated.”

Hopefully, some news does come out over the next few months; just know that nothing is ever guaranteed in the world of streaming, and that cancellations can run rampant.

