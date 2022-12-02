Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 spoilers: Emotional Joe Hill story

We know that Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 is a story that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see. This is the first installment set to arrive in 2023, and it looks to be a huge one for Will Hochman as Joe Hill.

Entering this season, one of the things that we’d heard was that the writers were going to make the most of Hochman’s presence whenever they have him. Even if the character is not full-time, we’re getting to see him in strategic spots and explore things that would’ve been long forgotten otherwise. Take, for starters, the memory of Joe Hill. There was a while where Frank’s late son was rarely referenced; now, he is clearly a part of the story anytime that the younger Joe is around.

For a few more details about what makes this story stand out, take a look at the full season 13 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

With Moynahan getting back into the director’s chair for this installment, we’re hoping that this is going to be a trend we see from her once or twice a season. We’re all for seeing cast members getting a chance to shine and spread their wings doing other things behind the scenes.

