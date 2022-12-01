Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Is there still hope at Disney+?

Now that we’re months away from season 1 ending, isn’t this the best time to think about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? Is there still any reason at all for hope on this something?

We’re not going to lie and say that the idea has been absent from our mind the past few weeks. It remains there. Not only was the first season a resounding commercial success, but it added so much more context to events as we saw them in the original trilogy. Take, for example, the relationship between Obi-Wan and Princess Leia that was there in A New Hope. There is certainly more that could be done with this character down the road, and it is a measure of whether or not the producers and Disney+ want that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

What we can at least say, for now, is that the interest still seems to be there with Ewan McGregor, in addition to some others associated with the show. The commercial success does speak for itself, and Disney+ has shown that they will do whatever they can to continue on the Star Wars brand.

In the end, so much of the future comes down to one thing: The story. Can you craft something within this world still with Obi-Wan that does not disrupt canon? For us personally, we would love to see something that takes him away from the Skywalker saga for a little while, where we could see some other paths of who he is as a person. (Granted, you could also make the argument that this is all he is at this point, and that he feels such an innate responsibility to stop Vader because of their shared history.)

At this point, we just want to hear some inkling that the show may be coming back, even if patience could be required for a good while.

Related – Be sure to get some further information on Obi-Wan Kenobi, including some other future possibilities

Do you still want to see an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 happen at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







