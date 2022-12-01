The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date delayed; how long?

For most of the past few months, we’ve heard that The Mandalorian season 3 premiere is going to be coming to Disney+ this February. Today, we found out something a little bit different. It may not be substantial, but we are going to be waiting a few days longer than previously thought to see Pedro Pascal and the rest of the cast back.

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed officially that season 3 will start streaming on Wednesday, March 1, a full week later than some of the rumored premiere dates that are out there. Why the delay? It may just be to give the show a little bit more of the added polish necessary.

As many of you know already, the events of season 3 are going to pick up following the end of The Book of Boba Fett, which almost felt more like The Mandalorian at the end of its own run. In that show, we saw Din Djarin and Grogu reunited as “Baby Yoda” chose to accompany his friend on future adventures. This marked the two of them committing to each other and through that, coming up with more of a genuine partnership than they have ever had before. This season will also mean more of what it means to be a Mandalorian after Din willingly took off his helmet. There are so many different perceptions and ideas on Mandalore that will be greatly explored.

It’s true that we have already seen a new trailer for the upcoming season, but we have a hard time believing that it is the only one coming. At some point, we tend to think we will learn more about what the future holds for these characters.

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into The Mandalorian season 3?

Are you glad that we have a date, even if it is in March? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: Disney+.)

