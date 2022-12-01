Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 spoilers: Danny Reagan’s regrets

This Friday you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS and with that, something that you don’t see all that often on this show. You’re actually going to see a storyline from the last new episode carry over! This series is about as procedural as they come, so you know it’s important when you see a plot last for a certain amount of time.

In this case, the storyline we’re talking about is a pretty important one, given that it revolves around Danny Reagan and his brother Jamie. If you remember the events of this past episode, the situation between the two went nuclear and Danny said some things that he would like to take back. Jamie wasn’t perfect in the situation either, and these guys do forget sometimes that they’re on the same page, even if their interests on the job don’t always align.

Will Friday’s “Heroes” be a chance for them to make amends? We don’t think we can say anything with 100% certainty, but there is at least a chance at it. We know that they care about each other, and in one of the sneak peeks for the upcoming episode (watch at the official YouTube Channel), you can see Danny airing out some frustrations. These two need each other and the family could help them realize it … but in the end, they have to be the ones who fundamentally turn the tide.

As for what other sort of conflicts could be coming within this episode, one of the big ones could revolve around Erin and Anthony. What happens when Bridget Moynahan’s character desperately needs testimony from Anthony’s daughter? He wants to protect her and not put her through a horrible situation; in Erin’s mind, however, this may be the only way for her to get through it.

Related – Be sure to see some other news on this Blue Bloods episode, including the official details

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







