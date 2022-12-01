Severance season 2 premiere date: Our December hopes

Now that we are entering the month of December, what could that mean when it comes to Severance season 2 on Apple TV+? Of course, there are a few different things worth thinking about here.

So where do we begin here? Well, by noting first and foremost that we’re foolish ourselves if we actually think we’re getting more of the Adam Scott series in the near future. As exciting as that would be, there’s just no way to envision it happening. Filming only began at the end of October, and it is currently slated to keep going until we get around to the spring. That means that the absolute earliest we will get a chance to see this show back is mid-summer, and it could easily be fall depending on how long the post-production and editing process takes here.

Is there anything that we actually can hope for over the next thirty days? We’d say that there’s a chance to get a story tease or two from the cast … that may be the biggest thing we can count on. We’re not sure that any other majors actors are going to be brought on board season 2 at this point, mostly because so many have already been cast. Who else can you realistically even bring on board now?

If there is one thing to be especially excited about for the rest of this calendar year with Severance, it is more general than specific. We are excited for the prospect of seeing Apple TV+ continue to push this show and with that, see more people start to understand this complicated, fascinating world. Season 1 left off in such a way that presents all sorts of scenarios for season 2, and while we’re sure they will put out a full trailer at some point, even that may be somewhat cryptic and understandably so. The streaming service is going to keep their cards close to the vest with this one.

