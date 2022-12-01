The Amazing Race 34 episode 12 (finale) preview: Who will win?

Next week on The Amazing Race 34 episode 12, you are going to see what could very well be one of the most exciting finales in recent memory.

Has this season had its fair share of ups and downs? Sure. The Race still has to be extra-cautious amidst the global health crisis, but at least we saw a lot of countries and a real push to make it seem like the competition of old.

At present, we do tend to think that Derek & Claire are the favorites to win just because they are so well-rounded. They’re strong enough athletically to compete with the other teams and beyond just that, their memory skills are next-level. What Claire was able to do near the end of tonight’s episode was very much impressive and then some. Of course, we’ve said for a good while that Emily & Molly are a sentimental favorite, and it’s still incredible that they are in the competition given the physical setbacks that the two have faced. They’ll need to rely on their mental fortitude and problem-solving if they want a chance of winning.

So what did we learn from the preview for the finale? Not all that much other than that there are some daring tasks ahead, but also that at one point, things are going to be super close. Let’s just say that there are only a few minutes separating all of them at one point!

Beyond just who wins this season, we’re of course still hoping to get news on next season. Also, especially amidst the big streaming push these days, we do wonder if Paramount+ would ever consider airing a spin-off of their own that gives us more of the Race year-round. We’d love to see something akin to the Australian version where you tend to get longer episodes; some of these do tend to feel rushed.

