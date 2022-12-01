The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 9: A game-changing twist?

As you get yourselves set for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 9 on MTV next thing, there is one thing that we can absolutely say: Things are still going to be messy. There were some big relationship choices made tonight, and it turns out moving forward that TJ Lavin has some more tricks up his sleeve.

Hey, let’s just put it this way: Nobody should ever be comfortable within this world. We’re only at the halfway point of the season and things are only going to get more chaotic from here on out.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 9 synopsis below:

The Challengers make it to the halfway point and TJ stuns them with a game-changing twist. Tori and Jordan’s complicated relationship is thrown for a loop when one catches feelings for another player. Winning power tears a pair of friends apart.

If you’re wondering what the next big twist is actually going to be, TJ decided to keep it from everyone tonight. We’re going to get all of the specifics when we get to the next challenge. The preview for what’s coming did not exactly give everything away; all we know at present is that this is the sort of thing that could give one team unprecedented power.

So who is the most likely contenders?

At the moment, we tend to think that it is Bananas & Nany just because of Bananas’ dominance over the years. Yet, in general there’s a group of vets who almost always tend to be at the end these days. It’s hard to imagine that changing all that much at the moment.

Where do you think things are going to go as we prepare for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 9?

