Survivor 43 episode 12 preview: The last before the finale

Next week on Survivor 43 episode 12, get yourselves set for what could be a pretty darn crazy path to the finish line!

Entering this episode, we know that the finale is right around the corner, and it’s the spot where everyone is going to take their game to the next level. Not only are there a lot of big players left, there are also a lot of idols. What’s so fascinating is seeing people like Jesse never really being brought up as a target to take out, save for a brief moment with Gabler back at the final eight. Why don’t people see him as the threat that he is? It’s a testament to his game, and there are a lot of big players at this point with Karla being another. There aren’t many duds left, and that makes for a really fascinating endgame. (The only people left who we have a hard time seeing as the winner right now are Gabler and Cody, but even they could find a way to tip the scales in their favor.)

At this point, every player left has to be thinking multiple Tribal Councils at a time — you want to survive, but you also want to make sure you get out someone who could beat you at the end.

Based on the preview we saw tonight, everyone at this point is going to be targeting other people. Cassidy will learn that Karla was ready to turn on her, Gabler could be in trouble, and every player left has to think of their best path to the final four — and at this point, being able to make a fire is a weakness so much more than a strength. It may have been one of the big reasons why we saw Sami voted out at the end of the day!

