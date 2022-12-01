Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, back with season 6?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We tend to think there’s going to be a real desire to see more now, especially after the holiday break.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in and hand over a generous dose of bad news: The show is still off the air tonight. We are getting close to the end of the hiatus, but we aren’t quite there just yet. The plan is for the cast and crew to return on Thursday, December 8, and you can see a few more details about what lies ahead courtesy of the synopsis:

“Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha”– Sheldon’s database invention puts him at odds with the university. Also, the church takes issue with Meemaw’s video store, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 8 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Unfortunately, this episode is going to be the final one of the calendar year as on December 15, the Big Bang Theory prequel is being preempted for a holiday special for Ghosts. The one good thing about us getting a hiatus at this point is rather simple: There are going to be a lot of episodes moving into the new year. We imagine that there are some major moments that are going to be coming, especially for Mandy and Georgie. This is by far the most important season for the latter character, as it serves as a chance to see how much he is prepared to enter another phase of his life.

In the end, let’s just hope that this show keeps its sense of humor, but also furthers the lives of these characters in some interesting ways.

