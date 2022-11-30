The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Big news this week?

Are we about to get some huge news when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3, including a premiere date? You can argue that the timing is right at the moment.

Just think about it this way: The first season of Andor wrapped up one week ago, and we know already that the Pedro Pascal series is returning to Disney+ in February. This is not that far away! It only makes sense for them to start to share some further news, mostly so that we can have another one or two specific things to be excited about.

Luckily, there’s at least a chance that something more could be coming this week. For those who are unaware, Disney is going to have a huge presence at the Brazilian CCXP fan convention this week, and a new tweet from the event’s official account suggests that some announcements could be coming tomorrow — including, potentially, for The Mandalorian. Now, it is worth noting that this may not be a premiere date for season 3. It could be a new trailer, or news about season 4, which feels like a foregone conclusion based on all of the information out there.

No matter the specifics at the time of this writing, it does absolutely feel like you should prepare for something huge to come out and sooner rather than later. We’re talking here all about one of Disney+’s most successful series, and also one that we currently project to reach a whole new level moving into season 3. There is just no real reason to think otherwise when you consider everything that we’ve seen through the first two seasons plus The Book of Boba Fett. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and we’ve had this show in the distance for a rather long time now. It feels like the perfect opportunity to change that.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3?

Do you believe it will live up to the hype? Share below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other insight moving into the premiere. (Photo: Disney+.)

