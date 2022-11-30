Magnum PI season 5: Q&A coming with Jay Hernandez, cast

We are slowly inching closer to the February 19 premiere of Magnum PI season 5 and with that, we’re getting a better sense of how NBC wants to promote it. Based on what we’re seeing on social media today, a cast Q&A is a big part of the overall picture!

In a new post on their official Instagram Stories, the show’s account made it clear that if you want to ask a question to Jay Hernandez or any other cast member, now’s your chance! All you have to do is type in your question from the story page. Remember, though, that Instagram Stories tend to go away after 24 hours; you only have so much time to get your question in, and we’re writing this article a good five hours after the post first went live.

So when can you expect to see answers to some of these questions? There is no specific date on that just yet, but we imagine that it’ll come out closer to the premiere. Getting questions far in advance just makes it more convenient to get all of the answers over the course of the next couple of months.

The biggest takeaway that we have from this, and what ultimately makes us the most excited, is just knowing that NBC wants to get the ball rolling early on hyping up the new season. Sometimes, it can be a little hard to promote shows coming at midseason, just because of the fact that there is so much competition that is out there. Our hope is that as we move into December, there’s going to be a concentrated effort to get some promos out there. We don’t expect a full-fledged trailer, but even some 15 or 30-second clips with some new footage would be very much appreciated.

Of course, we also expect a number of other things done in promotion of the new season, whether it be interviews, photos, posters, and a whole lot more.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 over on NBC?

What questions would you have for the cast?

