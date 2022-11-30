Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: New Penelope tease!

Bridgerton season 3 is very much on its way! We of course wish that the latest chapter of the Netflix series was coming back immediately but for now, we’ll settle for just a few different teases.

With that in mind, why not turn to social media? In a new post on Instagram, the series’ official account posted a pretty cryptic message when it comes to Penelope’s upcoming story arc — which, by all accounts, is going to be critical to the next chapter of the story:

Something tells me Miss Featherington’s upcoming third social season will be her most successful yet.

Just to make things more exciting, Nicola Coughlan (who plays the character) responded in the comments with a “Strong agree.” Based on what we’ve seen through the first two seasons, it is fair to expect that Penelope’s story alongside Colin Bridgerton will be essential to whatever comes up in episodes ahead. We know that this is largely about romance, but we’ve seen over the years how many other components get wrapped up in it, as well. We’re talking here about politics, social standing, drama, tragedy, and so much more. Bridgerton is an immersive world and with us now entering season 3, there are even more opportunities to explore some of it than ever.

So when will we see it?

Not for some time, regrettably. Filming has been ongoing for a good while, but we are most likely still several months away from even getting some premiere date news! For the time being, we will just be happy if we have a chance to see new episodes either in the summer or fall of next year. Sure, it’s nice to know in advance that we are also getting a fourth season, but it would be nice to have a better sense of the upcoming schedule.

