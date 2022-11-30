The Last of Us: HBO releases season 1 character posters

Leading up to the release of The Last of Us season 1 on HBO come January 15, we are pleased to be offering up some more content. To be specific, why not look at some character posters featuring Joel, Ellie, and a number of other faces that fans of the games should be more than familiar with?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a number of posters released by the network featuring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, and a number of notable other performers. The series from Craig Zadan (Chernobyl) has brought on board a number of familiar faces, and it’s certainly our hope that they can breathe some new life into this story. There is so much that will be given to us here from start to finish!

Of course, the biggest challenge for The Last of Us is going to be a matter of appealing to all audiences. Fans of the games absolutely have a certain expectation coming into the show, and that is not going to be the easiest thing in the world for the network to match. Video-game adaptations also not have the best history in the world, with many of them failing to live up to the hype for a multitude of different reasons. We obviously hope that this one in particular can capture the bleak tone and style of the games, even if it does take some liberties over the story. We’re expecting that, mostly because there is such an unfair expectation sometimes for an adaptation to be note for note of something that existed already. This is not always the best thing for a story in the end.

