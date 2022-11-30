Succession season 4 premiere date: When the big push begins

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO in the spring, but there is so much you can expect to see from this world before that.

If there is one thing we know about the premium cable network at this point, it is that they can be rather measured and methodical in how they put out some content. They have a structure that makes a good bit of sense and a lot of the end results speak for themselves.

So when can you start to see a big push for these new episodes? Maybe we’re talking about a premiere date announcement, or maybe we’re talking about a trailer or a teaser coming out. Given that HBO put out a ton of posters for The Last of Us today leading up to the show’s big arrival in January, we tend to think that this is an indicator of what they will also do for Jeremy Strong and the rest of the cast here.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and advise some of the following: Start paying close attention to what HBO does in mid-to-late January. If we get Succession season 4 at some point in March like we’re expecting from them, there is a chance that we’ll get some good stuff around a month and a half beforehand. We could see character posters for this season, but beyond just that an official poster that really lays the groundwork for what the season could look like.

On paper, season 4 looks to be about a schism. On one side, you’ve got Logan working with Tom, Greg, and some of his non-family cohorts within Waystar Royco as they prepare to sell to Lukas. Meanwhile, you now have Kendall, Shiv, and Roman on the outside as they work to better figure out their own future. Expect chaos, and plenty of it from start to finish.

