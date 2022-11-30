Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: ‘Crazy’ stuff ahead

The wait for Yellowjackets season 2 has already been long and, unfortunately, it may get even worse from here. We are still more than likely months away from the series being back, and we have to be prepared for that.

With that in mind, we’re happy to enjoy whatever update that we can from the show’s fantastic cast, and of course that includes Melanie Lynskey.

Speaking to Variety on a recent red carpet, the actress confirmed that she’s being asked to do some “crazy” stuff as Shauna on the Showtime drama. We know that season 1 concluded with a reminder that the Antler Queen’s teachings are still being spread throughout the present; what that means for this character and her future remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Lynskey also heaped on the praise for Sophie Nélisse, who plays the younger version of Shauna in the flashbacks. It’d make total sense for her to have an absolutely bonkers season coming up, given Jackie’s death in the snow and the pain that this would cause her. There is going to be a lot of suffering for these characters in the wilderness, but also transformation. No one has all that stable a future, including the characters who we know make it through this time period alive. Remember that at some point, a lot of people eat another human. There’s not an altogether-delicate way that we can put this right now.

Neither Lynskey nor the rest of the cast knows an exact premiere date for season 2 as of yet, as excellent as that would be. Our hope is that we end up hearing something more over the course of the next month or two. We’re projecting at some point in March / early April; if the show comes earlier than that, consider us thrilled in advance.

