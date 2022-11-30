Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: News in December?

Is there a chance that we could get news on a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at some point in December? It goes without saying at this point, but we definitely are hoping for this. Why wouldn’t we?

First and foremost, we should start off this article by noting that there is certainly room for Starz to make an announcement at some point next month. Just consider the variables that are at play right now! Ghost is a show that is already filmed and fans are asking for more of it on a daily basis. Meanwhile, it is also a show that will likely launch before more of Power Book IV: Force or season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. There is a natural order of things within this franchise and we would like to move from point A to point B at some point in the near future.

Let’s talk now about what the potential is for a December announcement. Why do it? The simple answer is because the network has holes in both January and February, especially with BMF season 2 becoming a Friday show. They should also want to get people talking about it in advance. As a network, Starz should want to pair their hits with shows that they think deserve a larger audience. This is one of the reasons why we could see Ghost coming on early next year alongside a Heels or a Hightown, two series that have also completed production and are waiting a premiere date.

We’ll say that for now, we’re cautiously optimistic that news will come out next month. We were perhaps less so before the BMF news arrived and suddenly, we think there is room for Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast to turn up at any point from January to March.

