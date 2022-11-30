Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3: Inspiration for Elias

On this week’s Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3, there will be more opportunities to learn about the Big Bad in Elias Voit. This is someone who is incredibly dangerous, and of course will do whatever they can in order to push forward as a part of a network of killers. The show has already confirmed that this group came together as a result of the global health crisis so now, the question is just how far some of these people will go, and what is the easiest way to stop them.

As you would imagine, this is not the sort of case that can be resolved easily — hence, it likely lasting for the bulk of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

So how did all of this come together in the first place? As you would imagine, creating such a killer is not an easy thing to do. As showrunner Erica Messer explained to TV Insider, a lot of it just happened to do with experiences that she had during the health-crisis related lockdown over the past few years:

….[We] were doing things like getting food delivered and trusting a total stranger to shop for my family. They’re bringing it right to my door, they know where I live, what vehicles I drive. It freaked me out … My head went to the show I’d been writing for so long and thought, ‘These people have this need [to kill], so what are they doing?’”

Of course, none of these things are the most pleasant to think about, but at its core Criminal Minds has long been a show about the most uncomfortable things in the world. There is nothing that we’re seeing at this point that should be altogether shocking in the slightest. The comfort has always come from watching the BAU take down these adversaries, and hopefully that will remain a part of the narrative for some time.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including more details on tomorrow’s “Moose”

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







