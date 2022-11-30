SWAT season 6 spoilers: Could Lina Esco return as Chris?

We’re sure that there are a ton of people out there who would love to see Lina Esco back as Chris on SWAT season 6. After all, we’re one of them! She had a huge presence on the show and is still a big part of Street’s life. The writers opted to not remove her completely from the equation, and we have to imagine that this is to keep the door open for future stories down the line.

So is there a chance you could see one of those play out in the near future? It’s a nice thing to think about, but is anything confirmed at this very moment?

Well, for the time being here’s what we can tell you: Per TVLine, nothing has been locked in as of yet. Does this mean it’s not happening this season? Well, there is still plenty of time since filming won’t be over for quite some time. There are a lot of things that have to be taken into consideration here, whether it be Esco’s schedule or whatever the specific story is.

There is a pretty interesting template for how SWAT could choose to bring her back, and it’s actually another show that aired on CBS not that long ago in SEAL Team. Do you remember when Jessica Pare was a major part of that show? She’s no longer a regular, but she does get written into the story here and there and we’d love for nothing more to happen here.

For now, let’s just celebrate that SWAT is back on the air this Friday after a little bit of a hiatus — there is a lot to look forward to over the next couple of weeks, before we get to the arrival of the holidays.

