Big Sky season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is Cassie in grave danger?

We don’t think that this will surprise anyone out there, but Big Sky season 3 episode 10 is going to be pivotal. This is the final episode of the calendar year and anytime that you’re in a position with a show like this, you can make a lot of big assumptions.

Take, for starters, that people will die — or, at the very least, that people could die. This is when you want to throw that fear out there and then some. Cassie could be at the center of some of it, but would the writers really move Kylie Bunbury from the equation at this point? That is one of those things where you want to just roll your eyes, since it doesn’t feel possible.

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“A Thin Layer of Rock” – Jenny and Beau investigate the untimely disappearance of a missing groom from a wedding while Cassie enlists the help of Denise and Beau’s daughter Emily to unravel the lies surrounding Walter and Sunny Day Excursions. As the truth is revealed, Cassie finds herself in more danger than ever and Sunny makes an unlikely alliance to save her family. Then, a deadly attack at the diner changes everything on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given that this episode isn’t the end of the season, what we tend to think is going to happen here is twofold. For starters, you’re going to get a few answers as to the larger stories … but then there will be more questions to be resolved down the road. This isn’t going to be a show that just does one or the other!

