Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The bigger picture

Now that Ted Lasso season 3 is done filming, we’re at a spot now where Apple TV+ is doing some big thinking. After all, there are so many different components that go into when a show like this could come back on the air, and it’s not just as simple as when the episodes are ready.

(For the record, we do still think the episodes could be ready in the late winter or spring — or, at the very least, the first batch of them.)

One of the biggest things that Apple has to think about here is rather simple: Do they want this show to be at the center of their orbit? One of the things that networks and streaming services want is to schedule their lineup so that there is almost always new programming. You never want there to be a dead period, one where people could consider either bailing or viewing programming somewhere else.

Now when it comes to Ted Lasso in particular, one of the things we tend to think is that Apple should absolutely want this to be the centerpiece of all they do. We tend to think that the premiere date is going to be a reflection of that. They will launch the show at a time where they can plan shows to come on after it and they can steer people into other shows. It’s one of the benefits that comes from having hits like The Morning Show and Severance in the months after the fact.

What Apple TV+ is going to do is look at something that we can’t: See a larger picture. Granted, for us our priorities don’t tend to include every other show out there. After all, we’re transfixed mostly on what is directly in front of us. Can you blame us, all things considered? Ted Lasso is one of the best shows so far this decade; it has that rare ability to make you laugh, smile, and cry in a matter of minutes.

