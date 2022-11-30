The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: The #1 factor

What exactly is Prime Video doing when it comes to The Wheel of Time and a season 2 premiere date? If you’ve got that question right now, it’s pretty darn easy to understand. Just think about how filming was wrapped up a significant amount of time ago, and we’ve seen the cast attend multiple conventions since then. There’s even been a season 3 renewal!

The thing that makes all of this so unusual is that with this show, we’ve seen virtually every part of the process play out other than arguably what you want to see the most: Actually getting to see the show. So what gives with that?

We know that there are so many different factors that work to determine when a show comes out and for the folks behind the scenes, they are looking at everything from post-production to what other shows are on the service to also how many viewers could be interested at a given point. Last year, November 19 made a lot of sense for them, as evidenced in the key art above.

Moving into season 2, things may be a little bit different — it may be March that makes the most sense. The #1 factor for Prime Video for this and every other show is a matter of a bigger picture. They want to have a roster of shows coming on at all different times of the year to retain subscribers. They want them to be diverse, exciting, and worthy of eyeballs. They don’t want The Wheel of Time to be starting the same time as Carnival Row, and they also won’t want The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to return too close to any of them. A potential spring premiere may just be the thing that makes the picture feel the most complete in the end.

