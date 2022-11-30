The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: The length of filming

We know that there are a lot of factors that can play into The Morning Show season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+, but one of the biggest ones is quite simple: How long production lasts. We know that work has been going on for roughly three months already, but are we anywhere close to the end of the road as of yet?

Ultimately, the length of production this time around is a fascinating mystery. The first season, for example, filmed for about seven months. However, some of that may be lengthened by different locations or just the natural ebb and flow of a brand-new series. The second season ran a tiny bit longer, if you take away the huge gap caused by the global health crisis. Yet, it’s fair to guess that the virus tacked on time that would not have been there otherwise.

We do think it’s possible for The Morning Show season 3 to be wrapped in less than seven months but even if it is, it still wouldn’t most likely be done until next year. Then, the post-production team can really get to work on perfecting these episodes behind the scenes.

In the past we’ve noted this, but Apple TV+ has a tough decision to make when it comes to when to premiere this season. Ideally, it would be great to have it on the air this spring so that it’s eligible for the Emmys next summer, but is there really enough time? We tend to think it will arrive in between Ted Lasso season 3 and the second season of Severance, but that’s a wide window. The streaming service will most likely prioritize quality over awards, mostly because statues themselves don’t earn you subscribers. Also, voters can be tough to predict in the first place.

Related – Check out even more news right now on The Morning Show, including some other expectations

When do you think we are actually going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3?

Let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep circling back for some other information on the show. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







