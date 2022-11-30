The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 promo: Shaun, Lim finally talk

Next week on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8, are we going to be at the moment we’ve needed to see for a pretty long time now? It feels that way, at least based on the promo that we saw last night.

As many of you are currently aware, one of the central struggles for this season at present is the fractured relationship between Shaun Murphy and Audrey Lim. His decision-making in surgery left her in a wheelchair and ever since, she hasn’t been able to forgive him. She claims that their relationship will be professional and only that, but the truth here — and Dr. Glassman calls it out in the promo — is that the two don’t even have that going for them. Things may be bad to the point where the discord between them is making it hard for some other people to adequately do their own job.

Do we think that these two will eventually find their way to better footing in their relationship? We are absolutely optimistic, but we also don’t imagine that it’s going to be something that happens this calendar year. There are more episodes coming in 2023 and maybe through those, they will get there. We know that both Shaun and Lim aren’t always the best at communicating, but what makes this situation compelling is that you can more or less see both sides. It’s easy to understand why Lim would be devastated, and Shaun also did what he thought was right in the moment. He just needs to learn to see and accept other viewpoints.

Ultimately, the title for this episode being “Sorry, Not Sorry” is what leaves us with the most concern. If Shaun does apologize to Lim, does he mean it — and beyond just that, could this cause more problems down the road?

