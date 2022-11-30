Kung Fu season 3 episode 9 return date at The CW

For anyone who is currently unaware, Kung Fu season 3 episode 9 is going to be a story we have to wait a good while to see. Tonight marks the final story before the holiday hiatus; even though we are getting a new Stargirl next week, the Olivia Liang drama won’t be joining it.

So what is the plan here? Let’s just say that we’re lucky to have some additional news now courtesy of a CW announcement earlier this week. The plan is for episode 9 to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, and we hope that we do get to see another batch of episodes without too many hiatuses in the middle. One of the things that we’ve absolutely come to know well over the years is that this show is better when the story is able to establish momentum. When that doesn’t happen, you have to spend some time reminding viewers of everything they saw before. That takes them a little bit out of the action, and that is a pretty unfortunate thing to see.

Unfortunately, because we are so far away from the remainder of the season airing, it does put us in a situation where we’re left to wonder a little bit more about what the future is going to hold … and we’re not sure that we will get answers for some time. At present, we tend to think that come early January, a few more things could start coming up.

If you have enjoyed Kung Fu a lot over the years, then you at least have a good sense already of what lies ahead — think in terms of constant action, and we can only hope that there are a few surprises that come in from unexpected places.

