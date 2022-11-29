Severance season 2 premiere date: New Britt Lower teases

There are few shows and seasons we’re as excited for as Severance season 2, and for good reason. The Apple TV+ series came out and delivered some awesome stuff in the first season, but also raised some big questions about the dual worlds at its core. We’ve got characters who are totally detached from their second selves — who they are outside of work. The end of the first season hinted at changes and limitless potential, but who knows exactly what things will look like when the dust settles here?

For those who are unaware, filming on the second batch of episodes is currently underway, and of course we’d love every single tease on that possible. Unfortunately, getting some of those is easier said than done. Nobody wants to give anything major away! Yet, we’re happy to get whatever tease that we can along the way.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, series star Britt Lower was at least kind enough to set the stage. She called the upcoming episodes a “rollercoaster,” before going on to state some of the following:

“I mean, the whole team is just so excited to be back and diving back into this amazing world that Dan Erickson created … [filming the show is] kind of an immersive theater experience … We actually get lost in the hallways. We actually interact with the goats. There’s an element of bizarreness to filming the show that is very in line with the show itself.”

This level of immersion and attention to detail are some of the reasons why it takes so long to make Severance in the first place. Odds are, new episodes will not be wrapped until mid-spring, and this is one of the reasons why we could be waiting until summer for more news. (Unfortunately, none of the cast can speak to a specific premiere date as of yet.)

When do you think we’re actually going to see Severance season 2 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, stay tuned for some other updates.

