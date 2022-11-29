House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: What the cast knows

As we start to prepare ourselves for House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road, of course there is a great deal to think about! That of course includes the main subject of this article, as we dive more into what the cast actually knows about what lies ahead. Do they know the premiere date, or even some hints at the story?

Well, let’s start by saying here that how much they know is probably proportional to how much of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood they have read. They may have some familiarity with their characters’ futures based solely on that, but there is no guarantee that showrunner Ryan Condal is going to adhere to every beat of the book.

Speaking in a new interview with Extra, Steve Toussaint (who plays Lord Corlys on the series) made it clear that for now, he is largely in the dark on the story to come:

“I haven’t actually seen any scripts yet. I’ve been told some good stuff’s gonna happen.”

What the actor was able to do is set the stage for what Corlys could do moving forward following the chaos in the season 1 finale / the threat of war that it brings:

“I think pretty much as is indicated at the end of this last season is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that. Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson. So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, that that has to be paid for.”

Alas, neither Toussaint nor any other cast member knows a premiere date; that is decided on HBO, and even they may not have a clear idea on it for a good while. We’ve already noted that they may be angling for something in spring 2024; we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

