Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date not on midseason roster

Where in the world is the Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date on The CW’s midseason schedule? It is fair to wonder that today.

A matter of hours ago, the network first confirmed when a number of big-name shows are coming back from their holiday hiatus. However, they didn’t reveal when the Tyler Hoechlin show is going to be coming back.

Based on what was revealed / not revealed today, it is fair to say that the earliest we could see the show back is the middle of February, but it could easily be a little bit later than that. For starters, production on the show is going to be running through the spring; beyond that, a show like this requires a good bit of post-production work. We’re going to need some patience with this show, perhaps even more so than some other midseason entries like The Flash or even Riverdale (which we also don’t have premiere dates on at the moment).

For the time being, we’d personally prefer to get the entirety of season 3 weekly without interruptions. With that in mind, we’re a-okay with waiting a good while. We know that being patient is not the easiest thing in the world to do, but it’s better to have a story without significant breaks in the action. Momentum for a story like this is very much a good thing.

Is this going to be the final season?

For the time being, nothing is altogether clear on that particular subject. We are hoping that we’re going to have a chance to see more but in the wake of the Nexstar Media Group deal, just about everything is a little bit unclear. In our mind, it’s better to expect the worst and be pleasantly surprised if something changes.

