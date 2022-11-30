The Voice 22 results: Who was eliminated from top ten?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s The Voice 22 results show? Of course, there is a lot to get into within this piece!

So where do we start! Well, the best place to kick off here is noting that there are two people who will be sent packing from the show. A few artists feel like locks to move forward, whether it be Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, or Morgan Myles. In general, Team Blake has dominated much of the season, but we’ve felt like both he and John Legend are likely going to lose at least one person from each of their teams. We’ve also got some big questions when it comes to Kique from Team Gwen, who faced a super-challenging week after a positive test.

We have seen result shows be fairly unpredictable in the past, and we have to anticipate that here, as well. We just hope that there are a lot of different genres represented in the top eight, let alone the finale that will kick off in a little under two weeks.

The results! By the end of the night, we saw that Kique, Rowan Grace and Kim Cruse were all up for the Save, and of course, only one of them would get it. Once again, Kique had a huge uphill battle performing remotely. Kim, meanwhile, was far and away the most promising performer of the bunch. Then again, being the best actual singer doesn’t guarantee much when it comes to the long-term on this show.

In the end, Kim was the one who was saved, and she will live to fight another day! This does mean that John and Blake have the majority of the artists remaining, but anything can still happen this season!

Going into tonight’s The Voice season 22 results show, who did you think would be eliminated?

