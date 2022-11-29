Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 a sure thing?

Squid Game season 2 is going to be enormously hyped over the next twelve months, and it’s hard to argue against it. The first batch of episodes on Netflix were enormously successful, to the point where there is massive amounts of merchandise and even a reality show on the way. We know that there are going to be people very-much stoked to dive back into this world again and to see Gi-hun’s next move.

Here is where things get a bit unfortunate: There is no clear sense as to when we’re actually going to get it. So far 2024 has been bandied about as a potential release date, but can we really count on that? Or, should we be tentative when it comes to accepting that as reality? There are a few different things worth getting into here…

First and foremost, we should start by saying that Squid Game probably will come in that aforementioned year. We don’t think it’s been put out there as a means to deceive anyone or create false hope. So long as nothing goes wrong within the world of the Korean drama, that’s when you will see it.

At the same time, though, we’ve seen numerous situations already where shows have been delayed. Sometimes, it’s for creative reasons; we’ve seen that with Ted Lasso already this year. At other points, there are scheduling issues that keep production from moving forward. The global health crisis is also in play. What we’re trying to say is that at this point, it’s pretty foolish to guarantee anything when it comes to when this show will be coming back. Until Netflix confirms something and announces a date, take everything with a grain of salt.

For now, though, we will circle in pencil mid-to-late 2024 as the most likely window. There’s no reason to think otherwise right now, and to push the show’s return earlier that year is probably us being overly optimistic.

