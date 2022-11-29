The Boys season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases arrival

Sure, there are a lot of things to be excited and/or interested about when it comes to The Boys season 4, but isn’t Jeffrey Dean Morgan high on the list? He has to be. We’re talking here about a fantastic actor reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke for a role that is still shrouded in mystery.

We know that both Morgan and Kripke were wanting to make this gig happen for a good while now, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be some bit role. Even if Morgan is only in a few episodes, we tend to imagine that his part will matter. (Remember, he’s a busy guy — he has a new show in The Walking Dead: Dead City on the way!)

In a new post on Instagram, you can see an image of a script (with a thermos conveniently covering the title) alongside the following caption from the actor: “Hope you ready for me… cuz I sure as s–t ready for you! Memorizing as I run the fence line. A d–n fine day… at least until I find the broken fence.”

We know that production for season 4 has been going on for a while so if Morgan is only now preparing to appear on the show, he may not be in the first couple of episodes. (Granted, shows do sometimes film out of worder.) It’s already clear to us that we’ll be waiting a long time to see the entire story of The Boys back on Prime Video again; when you consider the lengthy post-production time we have here, the earliest we foresee it is late 2023 or the first month or two of 2024.

What do you most want to see from Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Boys season 4?

