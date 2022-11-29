The Blacklist season 10: Could Berlin’s daughter Zoe return?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 in the new year, we know nostalgia will be a big part of the experience. After all, there are a few different things to remember here! First and foremost, we’ve got Meera Malik’s daughter Siya as a series regular, just as we have a big-time Blacklister in Wujing coming back after a long absence. There’s a chance for some other nostalgia to be sprinkled in here and there.

This brings us back to Berlin. We know that this character does need to have some sort of presence in season 10. After all, he was responsible on some measure for Meera’s death, and Siya is going to be coming back looking for answers. However, Berlin is dead — and has been for some time. Milos himself cannot be a direct part of the story.

So what about his daughter Zoe D’Antonio? That’s where things get a bit interesting. She is still out there, but presumably, she has a totally new life. There was a brief moment where there was speculation that she was actually Reddington’s daughter, but instead she was used as a means to an end. This is someone Reddington wanted to use on some level, thinking it could give him an upper hand.

Would it be interesting to have Scottie Thompson come back as this character somehow? Sure, if nothing else as a reference to how dangerous and messy everything with Berlin truly was. Maybe that’s a way to encourage Siya to move on, as opposed to living in the past and trying to get closure on everything with her mom. Still, the reasoning for all of this is still flimsy. While Berlin has to be a part of the season 10 narrative thanks to Siya, it’s hard to know just how reliant The Blacklist will want to be on a storyline that’s a good eight years old. They may focus more on Reddington’s role in having Berlin after him as opposed to Berlin himself. We’re not ruling out a Zoe cameo, but it seems unlikely for now.

