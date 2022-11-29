Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: Watch for the wolves

This weekend is going to bring Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 to Paramount Network, so what better time is there to discuss the wolves?

Clearly, we’ve got a lot to look forward to over the course of this hour, but this particular story remains among the most interesting to us for a wide array of different reasons. First and foremost, remember the sole fact that they could actually be the thing that takes down John Dutton as Governor. Sure, he’s fired much of his staff and has his daughter entrenched in a mess of her own, but an environmental crisis is one of those things that can easily spiral out of control. It’s also something that originated back at his ranch, and it’s going to be really hard for him, Rip, or anyone else to orchestrate some sort of cover-up.

We’re all pretty seasoned TV watchers at this point, so we think there’s a keen understanding out there at this point that the biggest dangers are often the ones that you don’t see at first. We don’t think a lot of people out there would necessarily look at the wolf issue and think right away that it would be what destroyed John Dutton and the rest of his family. However, there are already those sniffing around and bringing on Summer as a part of your staff isn’t going to fix anything.

While it may not be clear as of right now how the wolves re-enter the picture on this show, we’re still fairly confident that they will. It’s just really hard to imagine anything else going on here with the amount of tension they’ve been given so far, from the shooting to what we’ve seen with the collars. Also, Rip and the bunkhouse may be used to cleaning up messes, but this one is especially tough since it’s 1) of their own making and 2) a different sort of opposition than they’ve faced in the past.

Do you think the wolves are going to play a big part in Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

