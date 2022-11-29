Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: If not January…

If we are not getting a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date in January, when in the world are we actually going to get it?

There are a number of things we’ve learned through covering Starz over the past several years, and one of the big ones is this: They operate under their own schedule. This is not a network that is going to announce something based on when the public wants them to. They will do it based on what they feel is right based on their own metrics and the state of the TV landscape. These decisions are more complicated than any of us would imagine.

Is it still possible that we see Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast in January? Absolutely, mostly because the network hasn’t announced much for January save for BMF, and with that show it appears they are airing it on Fridays. That leaves their Sunday spots open.

We do think there is a little tentativeness with Sunday premieres in early 2023 just because of all the competition out there — think NFL playoffs and award shows. Yet, the bulk of Ghost viewers do not watch the show live. This is a streaming show more so than anything at this point. Our expectation is that January could still be on the table and if not then, February or March. The only time period we really think Starz would avoid for a premiere date is the first two weeks of February — they may not be directly afraid of the NFL, but we don’t think they’d kick off the show on Super Bowl Sunday.

Rest assured that season 3 of Ghost is still coming in 2023, and it mostly comes down now to when Starz feels it is right to have it on the air. If we don’t see it in January, conventional wisdom suggests it will turn up at some point shortly after the fact.

When do you think we will actually see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere at this point?

