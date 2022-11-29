The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 10 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s all-important episode on ABC, it makes sense to think about The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 10. When could we see it on the air? Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot to think about here!

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode coming on the air next week. Not only that, but there’s not one coming for the entirety of the month of December. We’re entering the longest break the Niecy Nash-Betts series has had so far and when it comes back, it’s going to be airing at a separate time.

In the event you did not know, The Rookie: Feds is set to return on Tuesday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following the original The Rookie at 8:00 o’clock. Will this shift end up being good for both shows? That remains to be seen, but we understand why ABC wanted to give this a try. Both of these shows have rather large DVR viewership and when you consider that alone, we think there’s going to be a major effort put into trying to get people to watch live. Also, we’ve seen from the FBI, One Chicago, and Law & Order franchises that putting shows set in the same universe on the same night can be helpful when it comes to ratings.

While we’re too far away from a premiere date at the moment to share too many details, we’re hopeful for the time being that we’re going to get more insight over the next few weeks. If you’ve seen the past several episodes of Feds, then you at least have a good idea already of what to expect when it comes to the show’s style and tone. We’re hoping for course for more reasons to laugh and root for these characters, but also a number of tense, dramatic moments.

Related – Be sure to see some additional information now about The Rookie: Feds

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







