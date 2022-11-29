The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7: Shocking Shaun, Lea twist

We had a feeling entering The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7 that there was potential to be some devastating twists. We say that mostly because this show has a tendency to give some of those to us on a weekly basis.

This time around, though, it especially hurts since it involves Shaun and Lea, who both have clearly gone through so much already. Lea learned in the episode that she has developed Asherman’s syndrome, which could lessen the odds of her conceiving dramatically, let alone her chances at being able to carry the child to term. It is possible that a hysteroscopy could improve their odds, but they are still playing the odds. Given what she and Shaun went through losing their first child, the idea of having to go through that again is terrifying. It’s a story that could play out for them for quite some time as they have a lot of hard decisions to make. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when the dust finally settles.

To make matters all the more challenging, of course, was the big case at the hospital for the episode. This is something that we’ve seen medical dramas tackle before, but to have babies be so omnipresent from start to finish here is somewhat different. Remember that Morgan also wants to be a mother, and it’s something else that we could see play out.

Do we think that Shaun and Lea are going to be able to find their way to be parents at some point? We absolutely do. While we know this show is a lot about adversity, it’s also about conquering obstacles. Just look at what Shaun has been able to do in his career so far! None of it has been easy.

