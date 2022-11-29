9-1-1 season 6 episode 9: How did Wendell die?

When you look at the title alone for this 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 story, the answer to the question may seem obvious. Clearly, Bobby’s sponsor Wendell was burned to death.

However, is there more going on here than meets the eye? For the time being, we tend to think that this is the case. We know that this is the sort of show that really dives head-first into how characters die, and you can refer to it as a murder-mystery or almost anything else similar to it. Someone may have caused Wendell to be in a very specific place at the time of his death, and he may have been the victim of neglect.

So are some answers going to be coming down the road? There is at least a chance of it. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, executive producer Kristen Reidel notes that Bobby is going to do whatever he can in order to get some answers:

…Wendell was a very important person in his life. He was a friend, but he was also his sponsor. He helped Bobby out of some really tough times that we haven’t seen on the show. We’ll see Bobby investigating this shady rehab place and the couple that owns it, but we’ll also get a glimpse into what their relationship was like. We’ll get to know Wendell a little bit better.

With all of this, we’re expecting some flashbacks, and also give us a better sense of what made this dynamic so interesting in the first place. Are Bobby and Athena ever going to catch a break? It’s a good question to wonder, but the writers don’t seem altogether keen to let them relax anytime soon.

