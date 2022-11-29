9-1-1 season 6 episode 9: American Horror Story: Murder House?

We don’t think it would be that big of a shock that 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 would feature something surprising at the very end. Just remind yourself that this was the last episode before the finale — if there was ever a time for the writers to throw us for a complete loop, this was it.

So what did the series decide to do here? Well, for starters, they gave us a really bizarre but welcome reference to American Horror Story: Murder House. Chimney found the perfect place for him and Maddie, and apparently, it has the same nickname as the Murder House from the FX anthology series. This was a funny little tie-in, but it is hard to label it as anything more … at least for now. Given that these shows both do feature an executive producer in Ryan Murphy, it’s easy to imagine this being intentional … but don’t expect this show to start featuring supernatural stuff at every turn.

So now that Chimney and Maddie are making this move, what does it mean for their future? Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is what executive producer Kristen Reidel had to say:

It’s definitely a question that is raised in the back half of the season. Where it ends up, you’ll have to tune in and find out. But it does certainly seem like they are gradually kind of settling into this life and it’s like, what is the next step?

Personally, we don’t think we can get too hung up at all on the name — it is everything else that should have you a little bit more intrigued as to what the future could hold for these characters.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to 9-1-1, including when the series could be coming back down the road

What did you think about the events of 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 on Fox tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







