Is The Winchesters new tonight? Season 1 episode 7 spoilers

Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? For everyone out there hoping to see season 1 episode 9 sooner rather than later, we wish we had some great news to share.

Unfortunately, this is where we actually are at present. There is no new episode on the network tonight, and we’re in the midst of a short/strange one-week break in the action. The plan is for the next new episode to air on December 6, and there’s a good chance that this one is the last for the calendar year. The title is “Reflections,” and The Winchesters season 1 episode 7 synopsis has a few more details all about what’s coming:

IT ALL ADDS UP – The Hunt heats up and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding but they discover more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John to decipher notes left behind and they stumble upon a way to get some answers. John Showalter directed the episode written by David H. Goodman & Robbie Thompson (#107). Original Airdate 12/6/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is where we go ahead and remind you that this show is only operating with a 13-episode order and with that in mind, every single episode matters in a far greater sense than they in the 18-22 range. We have to hope that viewers either watch live or check it out on the app shortly after; at this point, anything to ensure that either The CW or someone else wants to keep this show going.

