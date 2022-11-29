Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Given that we just had a new chapter of this story last week, it makes perfect sense to expect a little something more now.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no new episode of the show tonight, and the same goes for the rest of the FBI franchise. There are, luckily, more installments coming up, but you’ll be waiting until Tuesday, December 13 in order to see them. This is going to be a one-off week for all three shows; after that, they will return to hiatus until we get around to January. This is a little bit strange for sure, but we can’t just sit here and pretend like we haven’t seen this done before with the franchise.

So while you wait for these shows to return, why not get more insight as to what lies ahead? Go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Hail Mary” – Vo goes undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Also, Kellett is caught off guard when Dandridge arrives looking for visibility on the case, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just based on the title alone, we tend to think that this is one of those missions where almost nothing is going to go according to plan. By virtue of that, be prepared for all of these characters to pool their resources and do whatever they can in order to get justice. It should be action-packed, but also seemingly character focused all at once.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on the subject of FBI: International now

What are you most excited to see moving into FBI: International season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, stay tuned — we have more news coming the rest of the way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







