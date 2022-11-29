Monarch season 1 episode 11 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see Monarch season 1 episode 11, and we can already say that this is not your ordinary hour of TV. This is a huge, explosive finale! Whatever happens here could easily set the stage for a season 2, but that’s of course provided that we get one.

At the moment, the future for the country-music drama remains unclear. It does have the benefit of being an in-house Fox production, but we don’t think that necessarily means it’ll have a green light for the long-term. The future will depend on live ratings, DVR numbers, and also presumably what some of the ideas are for the future.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Monarch season 1 episode 11 synopsis:

An arrest is made in the murder; Albie is desperate for the family to come together; Jamie opens up about his past to Nicky; Kayla goes into early labor; Gigi airs the Romans’ dirty laundry to Skyler and Catt continues to oppose Ace and Ana’s “friendship” in the all-new “The Last Dance” first season finale episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Dec. 6 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-111) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Will there be a big-time cliffhanger?

We can’t say that anything is etched in stone right now, but just remember the sort of show this is. Honestly, it’d be more of a surprise if there isn’t something like this at the very end of the episode. Even without a guaranteed future this is one of those things that could be designed to ensure that people keep watching; if all loose ends are wrapped up, will viewers remember to come back? That’s always a gamble, especially for a first-year show.

