The Resident season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Nic’s father returns

Next week you are going to get The Resident season 6 episode 10 on Fox, and this marks the final episode of the calendar year. With that in mind, you can’t be altogether shocked by the big-time story the writers are bringing to the table. After years away from Conrad, you are going to see Nic’s father Kyle re-enter the picture.

So what is going on with him? Well, he’s turning up at the hospital for the same reason that most people do: He is experiencing some troubling symptoms. This is a man who has experienced so much tragedy and even though he wasn’t always the best dad, we saw much of his journey earlier on in the series.

To get a few more updates right now, go ahead and read the full The Resident season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

Conrad comes face to face with Nic’s dad, Kyle, after 5 years of no contact when he comes into Chastain with an extremely low heart rate. Billie advises her patient against surgery, but the patient’s family ignores her recommendation. Meanwhile, Cade musters up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction and Leela grows concerned about Padma in the all-new “Family Day” fall finale episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Dec. 6 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-610) (TV-14 D, L, V).

Could there be a cliffhanger at the end of this?

We wouldn’t be shocked, given that this would be a great way to set the stage for the show coming back in the new year. The crazy thing to remember here is that on the other side of this episode, we’re going to only have three more episodes this season. Fox reduced the episode orders for the Matt Czuchry drama this season, presumably to make way for other stuff later in the spring. Let’s hope that this is not some sort of omen for bad things down the road.

