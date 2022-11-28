The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Big buildup questions

Based on the information that Netflix has already released, The Witcher season 3 is going to premiere at some point next summer. Our hope is to have some more information in the near future, but for now, let’s talk about what is sure to be a rather unusual next seven or eight months for the show.

In our mind, there is no doubt that the aforementioned streaming service will put their all into getting season 3 an enormous launch, much as they should. Remember for a moment that the Henry Cavill drama has already been filmed, and that sets the stage for a potential start in July or August. We’re sure that there will be trailers, behind-the-scenes previews, and all sorts of other stuff that comes out.

Yet, there is also the massive elephant in the room: The departure of Cavill as Geralt, which is coming at the end of season 3. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, another person who was eager to take on the title role dating all the way back to before the show even began. He could do well in the part, but at some point, Netflix will have to answer to the specifics behind their original star’s exit. The easy answer is that this is tied in some way to him rejoining the DC Universe as Batman, but internet scuttlebutt paints a slightly different picture, suggesting that there is more at play here including behind-the-scenes differences about the direction of the story.

If some of the rumors end up being true, there is certainly a chance that there could be awkward moments aplenty within the season 3 promotional tour. There are also questions as to how excited a certain corner of the fan base will be to watch. For a show this popular, it’s about to encounter one of the most challenges stretches that Netflix has had with an original series in a while.

