Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: When will we learn it?

When are we going to learn the Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date at Netflix? In a perfect world, we’d get it as soon as humanly possible. The first half of the season concluded with a shocking death, as well as major questions about the future of the entire world. Somehow, the passengers of Flight 828 are even more important than we once thought.

So when are we actually going to learn more about the cast and crew’s big return, and the home stretch of the series? Probably not for some time. Remember that first and foremost, we’re still in the midst of the same month that the show premiered in the first place. If you are Netflix, you are probably looking around right now and realizing that you’ve got no real reason to rush anything along. You can allow viewers the time to catch up on the first half of the final season, and then plot out the spot that makes the most sense to give everyone the rest.

If you have read some of our other updates about this subject as of late, then you probably know the speculation that the show could return on June 2 — one year before the actual Death Date as projected in the story. It’d be a fun little Easter egg for viewers, but beyond that Netflix could have a hole in their schedule around this time. We don’t believe that some of their other high-profile series like Bridgerton or The Witcher will be streaming until either later in the summer or, in the case of the period drama, the fall.

At the time of this writing, we’d be surprised if we didn’t at least learn a Manifest return date in the spring. Typically, the streaming service announces these sort of things a month or two in advance, so let’s go ahead and hope that they do the same thing here.

When do you think Netflix will announce a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date?

