The Flash season 9 premiere date not confirmed, despite hoax

For a brief period of time over the weekend, it appeared as though The Flash season 9 finally had a premiere date — and it was earlier than we even expected!

If you didn’t see, an account on Twitter shared what looked at first glance to be a pretty convincing “promo” for the final batch of episodes, full off familiar faces and a January 25 start date. However, shortly after this a local CW affiliate posted that they have yet to receive word on any 2023 premiere dates as of yet, and noted some of the problems in the fake promo that was posted. (The original poster later confirmed that someone was pulling a prank on them.)

So why would someone pull a stunt like this? Well, mostly to generate a reaction, but it also goes to show further how antsy and eager so many of us are at the moment to get some further news regarding the endgame of the Grant Gustin series. A part of what made this fake promo so convincing is that it contained so much of what a lot of us want, from returning characters to, of course, plenty of superhero action.

We’re happy mostly that the folks behind the scenes are at least getting a chance to wrap up the story of Barry, Iris, and the other important characters with a 13-episode goodbye. Remember that in the wake of the Nexstar takeover, a lot of other shows had to rush their endings or, in some cases (see Legends of Tomorrow), have no real ending at all. It has been so jarring to see a network become so brutal, given that at one point, The CW was more loyal to its shows than virtually any other place on TV. (Granted, it may also have not been turning much of a profit in that time, if some of the stories out there are to be believed.)

