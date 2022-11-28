Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any significant changes?

Are there any major changes afoot when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 over at Apple TV+? There’s a chance you know already about the delays, especially since originally, the idea was for season 3 to be coming out this fall. That hasn’t happened.

So with us potentially stuck waiting until spring now to see what’s coming up next, are there any other changes that we should know? Is this going to be the same story that we previously expected?

Story-wise, we can’t sit here and say with confidence that what we’re going to get for season 3 is the same exact thing that the producers planned out a year ago. Things have evolved, and we know that everything was carefully considered behind the scenes. Remember that season 3 could be the end of the show; because of that, we tend to believe that the writers put the utmost attention in making sure every single part of the story was 100% perfect. They’d be silly at this point not to since fans tend to watch this show meticulously and want to see people behind the scenes care about it as much as they do.

Despite whatever changes may have been done behind the scenes here, you can enjoy the upcoming season with some measure of confidence. Structurally, it’s going to be the same as it’s always been planned — there are still twelve episodes, and we tend to believe that most of them will be between 30-45 minutes in lengthy. Ted and AFC Richmond are now back in the Premier League, and their goal is to shock the world. The biggest challenge they may face is one of their own in Nate, who has departed Richmond for West Ham and has, in some ways, turned to the dark side. We do believe that there is good left in him, and nothing that we’re seeing at present has to remain this way forever.

