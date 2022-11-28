Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We’re coming off of a couple of installments so far this month; why not keep momentum going?

Well, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of bad news: The show is now back on hiatus. This may not be a particularly long hiatus, but it’s still one nonetheless. The plan is for the series to return on Monday, December 5 and after that, it will be on hiatus for the rest of the year. Is that a bummer? Absolutely, but we know already that there’s going to be something epic when the show comes back on January 2 — a three-part crossover featuring the entire franchise! We’ve yet to see Jane Tennant or anyone else interact with the Los Angeles team, so this will be a fantastic opportunity.

To get a few more details now all about what the immediate future holds for Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Desperate Measures” – When Commander Chase is abducted from her home by an Army Ranger accused of murder, the NCIS team must act quickly to find her and the suspect, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Will this episode contain some sort of big cliffhanger? We do wonder that, given that a lot of episodes before a hiatus tend to do that. In this case, however, we’re not so sure. CBS doesn’t do the “midseason finale” story arcs the same way that some other networks do and also, they probably don’t want to bring up something in episode 9 that they won’t be able to pay off in the crossover.

